13,800 Shares in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

NYSE:FRO opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

