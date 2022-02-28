Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Harrow Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 69,296 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.71 on Monday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $207.35 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,703.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

