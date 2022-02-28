Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $182,000 in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Solid Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SLDB stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $11.03.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

