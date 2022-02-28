Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $199,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $3,884,000. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 38,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,497,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKSI opened at $151.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.23 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

