Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the year.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.33%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

