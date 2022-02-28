Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $20,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $74.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SF shares. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

