Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Horizon Global worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,437 shares of company stock worth $179,785. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZN opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

