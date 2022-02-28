Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 664,248 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after purchasing an additional 322,934 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,181,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 179,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 319,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,284,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 249,043 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHC opened at $22.24 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 185.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.