Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:KW opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 73.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

