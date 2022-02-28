Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.50% of NuCana worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCNA stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74. NuCana plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

NCNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

