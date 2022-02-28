Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,310,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 834,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5,337.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 768,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 754,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -88.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

