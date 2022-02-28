Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 938,515 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Cameco worth $29,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

