Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 510 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$844.25, for a total transaction of C$430,568.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,274.68.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$859.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,297.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,668.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of C$752.00 and a 52 week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 12.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,068.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

