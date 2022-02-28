Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$222,801.45 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,946.65.
Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92.
TSE:PD opened at C$67.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.95.
About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
