Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$222,801.45 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,946.65.

Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92.

TSE:PD opened at C$67.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.27.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

