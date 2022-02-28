Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $351,015.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CME stock opened at $239.41 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average is $217.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.15.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

