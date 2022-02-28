The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 71,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

