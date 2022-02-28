Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Ennis worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 137.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ennis in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ennis by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBF opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $486.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

