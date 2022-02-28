Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,552,000. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI makes up about 0.1% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $746,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,104,000.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

