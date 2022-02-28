The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT opened at $28.28 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $523.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

