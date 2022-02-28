Needham & Company LLC Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $195.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OLED. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $157.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.67. Universal Display has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $38,895,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after acquiring an additional 137,687 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

