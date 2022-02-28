Raymond James Trims Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.85.

Shares of NOVA opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

