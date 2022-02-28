The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

