Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIVN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.13. Five9 has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

