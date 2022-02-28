Catherine C. Powell Sells 6,844 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -204.07 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.90.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

