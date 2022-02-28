Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $900.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $980.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $935.68.

TSLA stock opened at $809.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $966.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $921.99. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $813.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invst LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

