HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,859,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 544,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 93,483 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,539,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,689,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $49.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

