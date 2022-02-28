HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,022 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Washington Federal by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Washington Federal by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAFD. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

