HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $301,000 in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.
ERTH opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.08.
