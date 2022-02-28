CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 462,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CMC Materials by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.88.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $186.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.