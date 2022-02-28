National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in National Instruments by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

