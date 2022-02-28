The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Clearfield by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 47.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.14. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

