Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stake Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 579,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 147,902 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

