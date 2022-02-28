Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,294 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

EVA stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 1.06. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

EVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

