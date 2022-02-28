Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $300.00 at FBN Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by FBN Securities from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of ZS opened at $221.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

