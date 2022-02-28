Wolfe Research Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $275.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $340.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.02. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

