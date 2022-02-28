Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.92 Million in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after acquiring an additional 373,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,076,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,880,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $428.73 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.56.

PRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

