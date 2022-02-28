Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $345.77.

NYSE:PSA opened at $362.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,522,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,187,000 after purchasing an additional 296,261 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

