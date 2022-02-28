Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

