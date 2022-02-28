Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

FLO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.81 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,370,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after buying an additional 506,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

