37,700 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 67,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

