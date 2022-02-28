Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,200 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of OP Bancorp worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $287,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,955 shares of company stock valued at $150,385.

OPBK opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th.

OP Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.