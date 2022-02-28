BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $171.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.43), with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.41).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP.B. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.16) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.12) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.23. The firm has a market cap of £34.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.