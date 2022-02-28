Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gatos Silver by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC cut Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE GATO opened at $3.35 on Monday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $20.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

