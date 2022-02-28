Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Chegg by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

