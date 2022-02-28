Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $456,715.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $130.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.