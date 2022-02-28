Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.27.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $323.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.78. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

