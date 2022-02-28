Compugen Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Compugen in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $3.02 on Monday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Compugen by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

