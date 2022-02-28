Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of CBT opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.61.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 86.55%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

