Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT Lowered to $69.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $301,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 400.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 488,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

