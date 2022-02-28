Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.